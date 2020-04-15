Trump Has Not Asked Canada to Adjust WHO Contribution - Trudeau

US President Donald Trump has not asked Canada to adjust its contribution to the World Health Organization (WHO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would halt funding for the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"No, the president hasn't made any direct asks or indirect asks of Canada around that," Trudeau said, clarifying in French that he was referring to funding for the WHO.

Trudeau said that Canada will continue to work with international experts and that international coordination will be on the agenda at the G7 leaders meeting on Thursday.

Canada, according to WHO documents, has committed $13 million Dollars to the organization for this year and 2021.

Critics have charged China with allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to get out of control by hiding the outbreak and under-reporting data on those infected. Trump has said the WHO's reliance on this data have caused a 20-fold increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Trump announced a suspension period of 60 to 90 days pending completion of an investigation of WHO and Chinese actions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, the number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeds two million and more than 129,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus or related health complications, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.