Trump Has Not Lost Confidence In Venezuela's Guaido - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has not lost trust in Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Monday.

"He has not lost confidence at all," McEnany said when asked why Trump seems to have lost confidence in Guaido.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he would meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro only to talk about him leaving office.

However, Trump clarified that he could think about holding a meeting with Maduro in the future, but not now.

Initially, Trump said that he was not very supportive of his administration's decision to back Guaido after the latter unsuccessfully tried to oust Maduro since he was re-elected for a second six-year term in 2018.

Guaido proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela in January 2019. The United States and its allies have recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and numerous other nations have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.

