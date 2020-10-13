Trump Has Tested Negative for COVID-19 'On Consecutive Days', Doctor Conley Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," Conley said in a Monday statement to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Conley added that apart from this particular test, Trump has also undergone antigen tests and other procedures that all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.

"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others," the White House physician said.

On Saturday, Conley said that Trump was no longer shedding the coronavirus and was not a transmission risk to others.