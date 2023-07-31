Open Menu

Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis In Republican Presidential Race - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Republican Presidential Race - Poll

Former US President Donald Trump enjoys three times as much support as his main competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the Republican presidential race, according to a poll by The New York Times and Siena College released on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump enjoys three times as much support as his main competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the Republican presidential race, according to a poll by The New York Times and Siena College released on Monday.

Fifty-four percent of Republicans said they would vote for Trump, and 17% said they would back DeSantis. They are followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, each scoring 3% support.

Almost 60% of Republicans over 65 years old and between 18 and 29 are ready to support Trump, while DeSantis has 9% and 15% support in those age groups, respectively.

The age group where the Florida governor has the biggest backing (28%) is those aged 30-44. Trump has 41% support among the age group.

While Florida has a large Latin American community, only 13% of Hispanic Americans are ready to support DeSantis, versus 68% of those who would vote for Trump.

Only 37% of white people with a college degree express their support for Trump, and a quarter of them would back DeSantis.

The poll among 932 potential Republican voters was conducted from July 23-27.

Related Topics

Governor United Nations Vote Trump Siena New York Florida July From Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Man ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Dir ..

1 hour ago
 Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertain ..

Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertaining to military courts

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akra ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visits PIC, reviews medical ..

2 minutes ago
 BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms thro ..

BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms through Principle Based Regulatory ..

2 minutes ago
 Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor i ..

Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor in Georgia Election Inquiry - O ..

2 minutes ago
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort N ..

Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery o ..

2 hours ago
 Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

2 hours ago
 5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

2 hours ago
 MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research R ..

MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research Report in the UAE 2017-2022&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court (SC) seeks audit report of Gun & Cou ..

Supreme Court (SC) seeks audit report of Gun & Country Club

2 hours ago

More Stories From World