Trump Has 'Very Light' Symptoms, Will Be Briefed On COVID-19 Relief Later - Mnuchin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:49 PM

US President Donald Trump has very mild symptoms after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and will be briefed on relief later on Friday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during Tom Reed's Manufacturing Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has very mild symptoms after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and will be briefed on relief later on Friday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during Tom Reed's Manufacturing Summit.

"I was glad to hear this morning that he has very light symptoms," Mnuchin said. "I'm wishing them both a very speedy recovery and I'll be speaking to the president later today to update him on our COVID negotiations."

Trump announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he and his wife Melania tested positive for the novel coronavirus after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the disease earlier.

Several other senior administration officials have since announced negative test results for the presence of the novel coronavirus.

The Treasury Secretary spokesperson Monica Crowley said in a statement on Friday that Mnuchin has also tested negative.

Trump's physician said the US president feels fine and is likely to continue carrying out his duties while recovering.

