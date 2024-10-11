Open Menu

Trump Heads To Aurora, Ground Zero For His Anti-immigration Message

Published October 11, 2024

Trump heads to Aurora, ground zero for his anti-immigration message

Aurora, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Donald Trump will push his anti-immigration message Friday in a Colorado town that he falsely claims has been overrun by criminal migrants, while Democrat Kamala Harris again targets voters in swing state Arizona.

The Republican will be in Aurora, scene of a viral video that has played on a loop in right-wing media showing armed Latinos rampaging through an apartment building.

The incident fueled sweeping, false narratives about the town in the Denver suburbs being terrorized by Latin American migrants -- fueling Trump's election message that the United States is overrun by what he calls "savages" and "animals."

Meanwhile Harris will keep campaigning in the West, home to much of the US Latino population, in hopes of clinching Arizona -- a state which President Joe Biden won in his defeat of Trump four years ago by a whisker.

She campaigned in Nevada and Arizona on Thursday and won support from popular former Democratic president Barack Obama at an event in Pennsylvania -- the biggest of the seven likely toss-up states.

With less than four weeks to the November 5 election, polls continue to show a race too close to call. The latest Wall Street Journal poll Friday gave Harris slim leads in four of the seven swing states, but all the key contests are within the margin of error.

Trump's closing argument is heavily focused on his racially charged message about migration.

