Trump Heads To Biden Country As US Election Heats Up
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Donald Trump will campaign Wednesday in the former coal mining hub where President Joe Biden grew up as the Republican White House candidate woos traditionally Democratic blue-collar voters in the key election battleground of Pennsylvania.
Trump is polling neck-and-neck with Democrat Kamala Harris in the Keystone State, the once-thriving epicenter of the US industrial heartland, and the battleground considered one of the biggest prizes in the Electoral College system that decides US elections.
"The Harris-Biden administration's inflationary policies and disastrous handling of our southern border has devastated Pennsylvania," the Trump campaign said in a statement ahead of his rally in Scranton.
"With prices up over 20 percent and real wages down since Kamala Harris took office, Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, tens of millions of illegal immigrants have flooded our country on Kamala's watch, worsening already sky-high rent and real estate costs."
Although Biden's family base is in Delaware, he grew up in Scranton and remains enormously popular in the county where it is located, which he won by nine points on the way to claiming the state in 2020.
Harris, Biden's vice president, has maintained a nationwide polling lead of two to three points since mid-August and has been gaining on Trump on the economy, boosted by easing inflation and a robust jobs report last week.
But the polls in Pennsylvania and the other six swing states likely to decide the election have been much closer.
And with four weeks to go until Election Day on November 5, new Gallup polling shows Trump outperforming Harris 54 percent to 45 percent on the economy as he touts proposals for a tariff-led manufacturing "renaissance."
Pennsylvania is seen as a bastion of the working class vote, and both candidates have visited regularly.
The former president, 78, has a second event Wednesday in Reading, 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.
