Trump heckled as he pays respects to late justice Ginsburg

Protesters shouting "Honor her wish" heckled US President Donald Trump as he paid his respects on Thursday to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court, invoking the liberal justice's deathbed plea not to be replaced until after the November election

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Protesters shouting "Honor her wish" heckled US President Donald Trump as he paid his respects on Thursday to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court, invoking the liberal justice's deathbed plea not to be replaced until after the November election.

Trump, wearing a black face mask, and First Lady Melania Trump stood solemnly behind the flag-draped casket of the progressive justice on the steps of the court.

The president did not appear to acknowledge the protesters on the street below who could be heard shouting "Honor her wish" and "Vote him out.

" Trump is not accustomed to honoring political opponents, and his visit to the Supreme Court to pay his respects to Ginsburg is a rare tribute by the Republican president.

He also rarely wears a face mask in public and has frequently mocked his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for doing so.

Despite Ginsburg's plea and Democratic opposition, Trump is pushing ahead with plans to replace her on the court ahead of the presidential election.