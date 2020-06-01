UrduPoint.com
Trump Hid In Underground Bunker For Less Than 1 Hour On Friday Amid Protests - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Trump Hid in Underground Bunker for Less Than 1 Hour on Friday Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump was taken to an underground bunker for less than one hour on Friday amid the George Floyd protest in front of the White House, CNN reported on Monday, citing a White House official and a law enforcement source.

According to CNN, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron, their son, were also taken to the bunker.

A large crowd protesting the death of George Floyd gathered near the White House from early Friday evening until late at night on Saturday. Over 60 Secret Service officers and agents were injured this weekend in Washington as protests turned violent.

According to CNN, White House employees were asked to refrain from going to work on Sunday for safety reasons.

Protests over the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody continue across the United States despite the mobilization of National Guard troops and curfews having been imposed in multiple cities.

