Trump Hints at Firing Chief Infectious Disease Expert After Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested to his supporters that he might fire Anthony Fauci, the country's chief expert on infectious diseases, from his second-term cabinet.

While holding a campaign rally in Florida in the early hours of the day, Trump took issue with the media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic prompting the crowd to chant "Fire Fauci.

"Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump replied, as quoted by CNN, thanking his supporters for advice.

The US president has been reported to have plans about purging several people from his cabinet if he wins the November 3 presidential election.

Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is known to have his differences with the president over the country's handling of the pandemic.