Trump Hints At World War III On Truth Social

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Trump Hints at World War III on Truth Social

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has once again warned of a third world war, posting a brief comment on his Truth Social network.

"WORLD WAR III," Trump wrote on his account on Sunday, without elaborating.

Trump has repeatedly accused US President Joe Biden of bringing the world to the "brink of World War III," saying that the situation would have been different if he were president.

In January, Trump said the world has become "more dangerous" under President Joe Biden and that the nuclear rhetoric was not employed against the US under his administration, but that foreign adversaries are using it now because they lack respect for the present US leadership.

