Trump Hints During Visit to US Southern Border He May Run for President in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Former President Donald Trump hinted during a visit to the United States' border with Mexico on Wednesday that he may run for for a second term as president in 2024.

"Are you going to be my campaign manager if I do this again?" Trump asked Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who chaired his presidential campaign in Texas.

"You think I should do it again? Maybe we don't have to, maybe we won't even have to."

Trump made the remarks during a visit to the US-Mexico border in the state of Texas, joined by Governor Greg Abbott. The two criticized the Biden administration on the lack of effort to address the migrant crisis.

Trump said President Joe Biden is destroying the United States and blasted Biden for rolling back his strict immigration policies and for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline.