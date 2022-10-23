Trump Hints Readiness to Participate in 2024 US Presidential Election

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump hinted at his readiness to take part in the next US presidential election in 2024.

Trump, speaking at a rally in front of his supporters in Texas, reiterated that the results of the 2020 presidential election were "rigged and stolen."

"I ran twice, I won twice.

And I did much better the second time than I did the first. Getting million more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016, and, likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. Now, in order to make our country successful and glorious again, i will probably have to do it again," Trump said.

Trump said earlier in September that he could decide in the near future whether he would participate in the US presidential election in 2024.

