(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS [first lady of the United States] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump wrote on Twitter.