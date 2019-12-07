UrduPoint.com
Trump Holds Off On Cartel Terror Designations At Request Of Mexico's President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:40 AM

Trump Holds Off on Cartel Terror Designations at Request of Mexico's President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he has put a temporary hold on his plan to designate Mexican druglords as terrorists at the request of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Last month, the US Federal border agency said it was mulling terror designations for the cartels following the massacre of a Mormon family in northern Mexico.

"All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist organizations. Statutorily we are ready to do so. However, at the request of a man who I like and respect, and has worked so well with us, President Andres Manuel @LopezObrador_ we [the United States] will temporarily hold off this designation and step up our joint efforts to deal decisively with these vicious and ever-growing organizations!" Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

Trump in an interview on November 27 said he had asked Lopez Obrador to let the United States go into Mexico to clear out the cartels. Trump also said he had had been trying to formally designate Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations for over three months.

