WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump held talks over the telephone with the Taliban's political deputy and chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The President of the United States [Donald] Trump help a phone conversation with the Political Deputy of the Islamic Emirate, the respected Mullah Baradar Akhund," Zabihullah said via Twitter.

The Taliban spokesman said he would provide more details about the phone conversation at a later time.