UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negotiator - Taliban Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negotiator - Taliban Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump held talks over the telephone with the Taliban's political deputy and chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The President of the United States [Donald] Trump help a phone conversation with the Political Deputy of the Islamic Emirate, the respected Mullah Baradar Akhund," Zabihullah said via Twitter.

The Taliban spokesman said he would provide more details about the phone conversation at a later time.

Related Topics

Taliban Twitter Trump United States

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

1 hour ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

13 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

14 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

14 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Iran Close to Passing Critical P ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.