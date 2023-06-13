UrduPoint.com

Trump Holds Wide Lead In Republican Primary Race Despite Legal Troubles - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Former President Donald Trump continues to hold a wide lead in the run to secure the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 election regardless of his latest Federal criminal charges against him, a new poll by Reuters and Ipsos revealed.

The poll showed on Monday that 43% of self-identified Republicans considered Trump their favorite candidate in the Republican primaries while 22% preferred his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The poll also found that 81% of Republicans in the United States believe the charges against Trump are politically motivated.

On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes, including willful retention of national security information, was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election.

Trump denies the allegations against him and has criticized the US Justice Department for not investigating alleged criminal activity by Biden with the same rigor.

