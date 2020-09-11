Trump Honors Flight 93 Passengers on 19th Anniversary of September 11 Terrorist Attacks

President Donald Trump honored the 33 passengers of Flight 93 who died fighting to prevent their hijacked airplane from crashing in the US Capitol building 19 years ago as the White House concurrently observed a moment of silence to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) President Donald Trump honored the 33 passengers of Flight 93 who died fighting to prevent their hijacked airplane from crashing in the US Capitol building 19 years ago as the White House concurrently observed a moment of silence to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.

"Today, we pay tribute to their sacrifice and we mourn deeply for the nearly 3,000 precious and beautiful souls," Trump said during a memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the airplane crashed as the passengers stormed the hijackers.

Trump said the passengers' heroism to prevent the airplane from crashing in the US Capitol while both chambers of Congress were in session is an example that would inspire future generations of Americans.

The US President also paid tribute to the more than 7,000 US soldiers who have died since September 11.

"No words can express the summit of their glory or the infinite depth of our gratitude - but we will strive every single day to repay our immeasurable debt and prove worthy of their supreme sacrifice," Trump said.