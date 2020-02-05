UrduPoint.com
Trump Honors One Of America's First Black Fighter Pilots At State Of Union Address

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Trump Honors One of America's First Black Fighter Pilots at State of Union Address

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump during his State of the Union Address welcomed a 100-year-old World War II veteran who was one of America's first black fighter pilots.

"On December 7th, Charles celebrated his 100th birthday. A few weeks ago, I signed a bill promoting Charles McGee to Brigadier General," Trump said.

"And earlier today, I pinned the stars on his shoulders in the Oval Office. General McGee: Our Nation salutes you."

Trump noted that McGee was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and is one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen - the first black fighter pilots.

McGee was in more than 130 combat missions in World War II, and then served in Korea and Vietnam.

The audience saluted the veteran with a standing ovation.

