Trump hopes for end of dispute between Qatar, Gulf partners: White House

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed the hope that an outstanding dispute would be resolved by Qatar and its Gulf partners, said the White House.

Trump on Monday spoke over the phone with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on bilateral ties and regional issues, according to a statement released by Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

The U.S. president expressed the hope that Qatar's discussions with its Gulf partners would lead to the resolution of the Gulf dispute, said Deere.

The two leaders also discussed critical bilateral and regional issues, Deere added.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic blockade on Qatar since June 2017, alleging that the gas-rich Gulf country supports terrorism and interferes in their domestic affairs.

Qatar has repeatedly denied the charges, while rejecting a list of demands from the Saudi-led coalition to change its foreign policies.