Trump Hopes Kim Jong Un to Keep Denuclearization Promises

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump expressed hope that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would keep the promises given as part of the denuclearization process.

"I think he's a man of his word," Trump told reporters commenting on Kim's plans to unveil a new strategic weapon in the near future and to continue developing the nuclear program.

Trump also reiterated that he expected to receive an oriental vase from Kim Jong Un as a gift, but did not explain why.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean leader said at a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that Pyongyang would continue developing strategic weapons unless the United States dropped its hostile policy toward the country. He also promised to unveil a new strategic weapon in the near future.