Trump Hopes To Have All US Troops Home From Afghanistan, Iraq By May - White House

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump Hopes to Have All US Troops Home from Afghanistan, Iraq by May - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump expects to bring all the remaining forces from Afghanistan and Iraq by May, White House National Security a Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller earlier on Thursday formally announced plans to cut the number of troops to 2,500 each in Afghanistan and Iraq by January 15.

"By May it is President Trump's hope that they will come home safely and in their entirety," O'Brien said.

