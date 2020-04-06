UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Hopes US Can Stay Under Minimum Number Of Projected COVID19 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

Trump Hopes US Can Stay Under Minimum Number of Projected COVID19 Deaths

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that the United States will not have as many deaths from COVID-19 as projected earlier.

"We have to reach a certain point and that point is going to be a horrific point in terms of death but it's also a point at which things are going to start changing," Trump said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing.

The US president admitted that the coming week and a half or two weeks were going to be hard but said that the government hoped that the country would "stay under the minimum number" of deaths projected earlier (100,000 deaths).

"We hope we can stay under those numbers, that would be terrific, and as far under those numbers as possible," Trump said.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 294 new cas ..

2 hours ago

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

5 hours ago

British citizens in UAE are repatriated back to UK

5 hours ago

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

5 hours ago

UAE supports Saudi proposal for emergency OPEC+ me ..

6 hours ago

World of work changing rapidly; dedication at home ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.