Trump Hopes US Can Stay Under Minimum Number of Projected COVID19 Deaths

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that the United States will not have as many deaths from COVID-19 as projected earlier.

"We have to reach a certain point and that point is going to be a horrific point in terms of death but it's also a point at which things are going to start changing," Trump said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing.

The US president admitted that the coming week and a half or two weeks were going to be hard but said that the government hoped that the country would "stay under the minimum number" of deaths projected earlier (100,000 deaths).

"We hope we can stay under those numbers, that would be terrific, and as far under those numbers as possible," Trump said.