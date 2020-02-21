UrduPoint.com
Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Discuss Security In Middle East - White House

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Discuss Security in Middle East - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a recent telephone call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed security matters in the middle East, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"The President welcomed Hungary's support for the vision for peace in the Middle East. The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen economic and counterterrorism ties," the statement said on Thursday.

During their February 17 call, Trump and Orban also discussed the importance of US-Hungarian bilateral ties, Deere added.

In early January, Orban said Hungarian troops will remain in Iraq despite the Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bases housing American troops, which was a response to the US drone strike that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

In 2015, Hungary deployed 200 people to Iraq to participate in the operation against the Islamic State terrorist group, which is banned in many countries including Russia.

