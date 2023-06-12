UrduPoint.com

Trump, If Ever Convicted, May Get Pardon In Exchange For Ending Presidential Run - Experts

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump, if convicted over alleged mishandling of classified documents, could be pardoned by offering to end his presidential campaign and vowing to never run for office again, experts told Sputnik.

On Friday, a Federal court unsealed a new indictment against Trump showing he faces 37 counts in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, 31 of those counts related to willful retention of national defense information. Several of Trump's charges carry sentences of 20 years in prison.

However, some Democrats are concerned that even a conviction will not stop Trump's presidential ambitions. There is no law banning a US citizen from running for office from jail, as Socialist Party candidate Eugene Debs did in the 1920 presidential campaign. Debs secured 3% of the national vote while sitting in an Atlanta federal prison as convict No. 9653.

"I think if he's convicted, he would serve something minimal and be pardoned by whoever is president," former US Assistant State Attorney in Broward County, Florida, David Cannady, told Sputnik. "Trump may negotiate and offer ” through a plea deal ” not to run again, Democrat or Republican.

"

Cannady said it is likely Trump will be convicted, adding that it would send a message that people of his stature can be touched.

Former Assistant District Attorney for the District of Columbia Kami Chavis said the Justice Department now has sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Although Trump could be pardoned, Davis added, obstruction charges could change that prospect.

However, Chavis also said if Trump proceeds to run for president and wins the 2024 election, he would be in charge of the Justice Department and may seek to have the charges dropped.

Despite the fact many Democrats are glad to see Trump charged, political consultant Michele Watley warned that there is a downside to prosecuting him.

"I do know that an indictment will fire up his base... His supporters won't leave him because he came through with the promises he made," Watley said.

Moreover, Watley said it would be surprising if Trump is convicted because the former president is shielded by his wealth, network and family connections.

Trump, who denies the allegations, is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for proceedings.

