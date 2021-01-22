UrduPoint.com
Trump Impeachment To Be Sent To Senate Monday: Top Democrat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:42 PM

Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate Monday: top Democrat

Donald Trump will face an impeachment trial in the Senate over the ransacking of the US Capitol after the impeachment article against the former president is sent to the chamber on Monday, its Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced

Donald Trump will face an impeachment trial in the Senate over the ransacking of the US Capitol after the impeachment article against the former president is sent to the chamber on Monday, its Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced.

"I have spoken to (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi who informed me, that the article will be delivered to the Senate on Monday," Senate Majority Leader Schumer said in a speech Friday.

"A trial will be held in the United States Senate and there will be a vote whether to convict the president," Schumer told his colleagues on the Senate floor.

