Trump Impeachment Trial May Continue Into Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Trump impeachment trial may continue into next week if Democrats delay the vote to allow witnesses in the trial, CNN reported on Friday.

The Senate is expected to vote Friday or Saturday on whether to allow additional witnesses in the trial against President Donald Trump.

Republicans will adjourn and comeback on Monday, however, if Democrats use the same delaying tactics, the report said citing an aide to Senator John Cornyn. A White House official said the administration is preparing for the possibility the trial could extend into next week, the report added.

The Senate impeachment trial has already concluded argument presentations by the House prosecutors and Trump legal defense team, and the questioning period wrapped up Thursday night.

Senate Democrats want former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify after an unpublished manuscript of his forthcoming book states US President Donald Trump ordered him to help pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.