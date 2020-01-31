UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Impeachment Trial May Continue Into Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump Impeachment Trial May Continue Into Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Trump impeachment trial may continue into next week if Democrats delay the vote to allow witnesses in the trial, CNN reported on Friday.

The Senate is expected to vote Friday or Saturday on whether to allow additional witnesses in the trial against President Donald Trump.

Republicans will adjourn and comeback on Monday, however, if Democrats use the same delaying tactics, the report said citing an aide to Senator John Cornyn. A White House official said the administration is preparing for the possibility the trial could extend into next week, the report added.

The Senate impeachment trial has already concluded argument presentations by the House prosecutors and Trump legal defense team, and the questioning period wrapped up Thursday night.

Senate Democrats want former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify after an unpublished manuscript of his forthcoming book states US President Donald Trump ordered him to help pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Vote White House Trump Same May Democrats

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

55 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

55 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

55 minutes ago

Chinese Capital Extends New Year Holidays Amid Cor ..

10 minutes ago

Man killed by robbers in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.