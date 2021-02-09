UrduPoint.com
Trump Impeachment Trial Starts In US Senate

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The US Senate started on Tuesday the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over the January 6 incident at the Capitol Hill.

The proceedings began with a sermon and reciting the pledge of allegiance after which the Senators began voting on a resolution on further procedures and timing.

Later on Tuesday, the Senate will debate for four hours the constitutionality of the trial - whether the chamber has the jurisdiction over the case.

In the coming days the Senate will act as a court of impeachment deliberating if the former president is guilty of "inciting insurrection.

"

Democrats and some Republicans seek to use the sole article of impeachment to bar him from holding public office in the future, including preventing him to run for president in 2024.

Trump's lawyers have urged the Senate to dismiss the trial as unconstitutional and self-evidently wrong allegations that Trump had a role in the January 6 incident, when a group of his supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certification of elector slates from several US states that Trump claims are invalid and have robbed him of election victory.

