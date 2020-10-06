UrduPoint.com
Trump Improving Dramatically, Quickly But Not Out Of Woods Yet - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

US President Donald Trump is recovering "dramatically and quickly" from his coronavirus infection although he is "not out of the woods yet," White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is recovering "dramatically and quickly" from his coronavirus infection although he is "not out of the woods yet," White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said on Tuesday.

"The president is improving dramatically and quickly but listen, we understand he's not out of the woods.

He's continuing to be monitored by his doctor and medical team here,"Farah told Fox news. Trump was admitted to Washington's Walter Reed military hospital on Friday after being declared COVID-19 positive and returned to the White House on Monday. He said he plans to return to the campaign trail and participate in a October 15 debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for November's presidential election.

