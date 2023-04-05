Trump in Address After Arraignment Says 'This Country Is Going To Hell'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has stated in the address after his arraignment that the United States is "going to hell."

"Our country is going to hell ," Trump said from his Mar-a-lago estate in Florida.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day.