Trump In Address After US Election Says 'We Were Winning Everything'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:40 PM

Trump in Address After US Election Says 'We Were Winning Everything'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) President Donald Trump in his address after the US general election said he was winning the race and thanked his supporters.

"We were winning everything, and all of a sudden, it was just called off.

The results tonight have been phenomenal," Trump said early on Wednesday.

He added, "I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support: millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people."

