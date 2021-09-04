UrduPoint.com

Trump In 'Advanced' Talks On Selling Landmark Hotel In Washington - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:08 PM

Trump in 'Advanced' Talks on Selling Landmark Hotel in Washington - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump is negotiating selling his Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, the Axios news portal reported on Saturday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump is negotiating selling his Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, the Axios news portal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Trump is reported to be selling the leasing rights for his namesake hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue to a real estate developer, who will further negotiate with hotel companies. Further details have not been discovered yet, according to the media.

A similar attempt was made by Trump in 2019, and the price discussed was $500 million.

This time the owner is going to get less, according to the sources of Axios.

The Trump Organization was paying $250,000 for the rent, according to the Federal General Services Administration, as of 2017. But the payment should have risen over inflation. In addition, $200 million were put into the repairs to make the building a luxurious venue.

The deal was reportedly prompted by the COVID-19 crisis that hit Trump's other businesses too, for example, golf resorts.

Related Topics

Washington Hotel Rent Trump Price 2017 2019 Media Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister speaks with UN chief; calls for enh ..

Prime Minister speaks with UN chief; calls for enhanced engagement to meet Afgha ..

2 minutes ago
 Hijab Awareness Walk taken out to mark World Hijab ..

Hijab Awareness Walk taken out to mark World Hijab Day

2 minutes ago
 1,941 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

1,941 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Basic Health Unit in Muha ..

Commissioner inaugurates Basic Health Unit in Muhabat dero Jatoi

2 minutes ago
 Verstappen delights Dutch fans to claim Zandvoort ..

Verstappen delights Dutch fans to claim Zandvoort pole

10 minutes ago
 Irrigation Minister urges officials of irrigation ..

Irrigation Minister urges officials of irrigation departments to attend duty on ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.