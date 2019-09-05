Trump in Call Offers Bahamas Prime Minister Support for Hurricane Response - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) President Donald Trump told Bahaman Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in a phone call that the United States will provide full support to the Bahamas after the island nation suffered the full impact of Hurricane Dorian, the White House said in a statement.

"[Trump] stated that the United States will provide all appropriate support to the people of the Bahamas during the Bahamian government's managed and executed response to Hurricane Dorian," the White House said on Wednesday.

Trump also offered his condolences for the loss of life and catastrophic destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian, the statement said.

"Both leaders agreed to continue close coordination to ensure the most efficient and effective provisioning of United States humanitarian aid and disaster response efforts help those affected by the hurricane," the White House said.

Dorian is expected to hit the US states of North and South Carolina in the next day or so.