Trump, in Conversation With Putin, Offers to Send Medical Equipment to Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has offered to send medical equipment to Russia, the Kremlin said in a press release on Thursday.

"In particular, the US offered to send Russia medical equipment," the press release said.

The two leaders agreed to boost cooperation on the COVID-19 response and gave positive assessment to what has already been done in this regard, the Kremlin said.