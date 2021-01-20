Trump In Farewell Message Says Political Violence Can Never Be Tolerated
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President Donald Trump in a farewell address on Tuesday said political violence in the United States should never be tolerated, including the attack at the US Capitol on January 6.
"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," Trump said.