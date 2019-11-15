US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine had always been "very well represented" at the "Miss Universe" beauty pageant he formerlly managed, according to a rough transcript of their first phone call released by the White House on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine had always been "very well represented" at the "Miss Universe" beauty pageant he formerlly managed, according to a rough transcript of their first phone call released by the White House on Friday.

"When I owned Miss Universe, they always had great people.

Ukraine was always very well represented," Trump is quoted as saying.

On Friday morning, the White House released a memo detailing Trump's first conversation with Zelenskyy, after a rough transcript of their second call was previously made public.

Before being elected as president in 2016, Trump, along with his other business endeavors, was the co-owner and Executive Producer of the "Miss Universe Pageant," "Miss USA Pageant" and "Miss Teen USA Pageant" beauty contests.