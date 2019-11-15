- Home
Trump in First Zelenskyy Call Praised Ukraine's Representation at 'Miss Universe' - Memo
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:22 PM
US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine had always been "very well represented" at the "Miss Universe" beauty pageant he formerlly managed, according to a rough transcript of their first phone call released by the White House on Friday
"When I owned Miss Universe, they always had great people.
Ukraine was always very well represented," Trump is quoted as saying.
On Friday morning, the White House released a memo detailing Trump's first conversation with Zelenskyy, after a rough transcript of their second call was previously made public.
Before being elected as president in 2016, Trump, along with his other business endeavors, was the co-owner and Executive Producer of the "Miss Universe Pageant," "Miss USA Pageant" and "Miss Teen USA Pageant" beauty contests.