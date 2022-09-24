UrduPoint.com

Trump In Legal Battle To Block Testimony On Bid To Overturn Election Defeat - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Donald Trump's lawyers have sought to stop the federal grand jury from summoning his close allies to testify about the former president's efforts to undo the 2020 US election results, media said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Donald Trump's lawyers have sought to stop the Federal grand jury from summoning his close allies to testify about the former president's efforts to undo the 2020 US election results, media said on Saturday.

Trump's legal team has invoked executive and attorney-client privileges to prevent his former aides and lawyers from appearing as witnesses in a criminal probe into the January 2021 storming of the US Capitol, CNN cited sources as saying.

The legal fight is under seal and there is no public record of the court proceedings, according to the Democrat-leaning broadcaster.

It reportedly came to light after Trump's former White House adviser and lawyer Eric Herschmann received a grand jury subpoena. His testimony has been delayed.

People familiar with the matter told CNN that Herschmann had been instructed by Trump's lawyers not to share information. Other aides were able to testify before the grand jury in recent weeks after negotiating specific subjects they would decline to talk about.

