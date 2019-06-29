Trump in Meeting at G20 Thanks Saudi Crown Prince for Riyadh Ending Support for Terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump during a breakfast meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman in Osaka, Japan praised Riyadh for no longer sponsoring terrorist groups.

"For a long time there were questions as to whether or not Saudi Arabia and other countries were sponsoring terror...

a tremendous effort has been put on to go the exact opposite way. So all of the money that was going for groups that we don't like. That are not good. You've [Saudi Arabia] ceased," Trump said on Saturday morning local time. "I appreciate that very much. We've carefully followed it. We've studied it very carefully and you have actually stopped and I really appreciate that and the world really appreciates it."