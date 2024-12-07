Trump In Paris As Notre Dame Reopens Five Years After Blaze
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday arrived in Paris to join other world leaders for the reopening of the French capital's Notre Dame cathedral, celebrating its remarkably rapid restoration half a decade after the devastating fire.
Held up as an example of French creativity and resilience by President Emmanuel Macron, Notre Dame's renaissance so soon after a 2019 blaze that destroyed its roof and spire comes at a difficult time for the country.
Macron scored a major coup by attracting Trump for the re-opening, on his first foreign trip since his election.
The president-elect is to hold talks with Macron and may also meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, one of the scores of other world leaders descending on Paris for the day.
But the sense of national accomplishment in restoring a beloved symbol of Paris has been undercut by political turmoil that has left France without a proper government and in a budget crisis.
Macron is hoping that the first full service inside Notre Dame and the sight of around 40 world leaders in Paris might provide a fleeting sense of pride and unity -- as the Paris Olympics did in July and August.
The re-opening "is the proof that we know how to do grand things, we know how to do the impossible and the whole world has admired us for it on two occasions this year," Macron said during a televised address on Thursday, referring to the widely praised Olympics.
During a visit with tv cameras last week, however, he somewhat undermined the suspense behind the reopening, revealing the cathedral's freshly scrubbed limestone walls, new furniture and vaulted wooden roof cut from ancient oak trees selected from the finest forests of France.
The reconstruction effort has cost around 700 million Euros ($750 million), financed from donations, with the re-opening achieved within five years despite predictions it could take decades.
Workers had to overcome problems with lead pollution, the COVID-19 epidemic, and the general overseeing the project falling to his death while hiking in the Pyrenees last year.
