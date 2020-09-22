Trump in Speech to UNGA Calls on UN to Hold China Accountable for COVID-19 - Excerpts

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump in his speech to the UN General Assembly will call on the world body organization to hold China accountable for its actions on the coronavirus pandemic, according to excerpts released by the White House on Tuesday.

"In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world ... The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions," Trump will say in his UNGA speech later this morning.