Trump In Statement Says This US Presidential Election Not Over

Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:25 PM

Trump in Statement Says This US Presidential Election Not Over

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Saturday said the US presidential election is not over despite several media outlets projecting Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Saturday said the US presidential election is not over despite several media outlets projecting Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Trump said in the statement.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor."

More Stories From World

