Trump In Talks With Lavrov Supported Global Arms Control That Includes China - White House
Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized his support for effective global arms control that includes China, the White House said in a statement.
"President Trump also emphasized his support for effective global arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China," the statement said on Tuesday.