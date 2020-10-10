Trump in U-Turn Says Stimulus Packages Offered by Congress Not Big Enough

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants a bigger coronavirus relief package approved for the American people than what has been on offer from both political parties, in an apparent U-turn from just days ago when he canceled talks.

Earlier this week, Trump shocked the nation and caused the stock market to plunge by terminating negotiations for a new COVID-19 stimulus because he felt the House Democrats' $2.4 trillion package was too big.

"I'd like to see a bigger stimulus package than either the Republicans or Democrats are offering," Trump told the Rush Limbaugh radio show referring to both his party as well as the opposition. "I'd like to see money going to people."

The president blamed House Speaker and leader of the Democrats in Congress, Nancy Pelosi for the aborted talks, saying she demanded an outsize $2.4 trillion package versus the $1.6 trillion offered by the Republicans.

But on Friday, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told the Fox business network that Trump had approved a revised coronavirus stimulus package and wanted to make a deal now with Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that the White House was working on an $1.8 trillion package, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Congress passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.

Republicans and Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid. Trump, who stands for reelection on November 3, has accused Pelosi of playing political football over the issue. The House Speaker says any deal approved should be to the advantage of Americans, and not for Trump's political expediency.