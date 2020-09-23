UrduPoint.com
Trump In UNGA Speech Says US Intends To Deliver More Peace Deals With Israel 'Shortly'

Wed 23rd September 2020

Trump in UNGA Speech Says US Intends to Deliver More Peace Deals With Israel 'Shortly'

US President Donald Trump said during his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States plans to announce more peace accords with Israel soon after the Jewish state inked agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States plans to announce more peace accords with Israel soon after the Jewish state inked agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

"We intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly and I have never been more optimistic for the future of the region," Trump said. "There is no blood in the sand, those days are hopefully over."

More Stories From World

