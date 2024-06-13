Trump In Washington To Woo Republican Lawmakers
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Donald Trump returned to Washington on Thursday to rally support from Republican lawmakers and the business community following his historic criminal conviction in his New York hush money trial.
The former president, who is neck-and-neck with his successor Joe Biden in the race for the White House, met members of the House of Representatives at a private club near the US Capitol in the morning.
He was due to speak with senators later, as well as addressing dozens of CEOs.
They are Trump's first meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill since leaving the White House in 2021, and it is his first trip to Washington since he was convicted last month in New York on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Meetings would focus on "securing the southern border, and cutting taxes for hardworking families to bring back the booming economy from President Trump's first term," a spokeswoman for his campaign told AFP.
Since his conviction, Republicans have circled the wagons around Trump -- who faces more than 50 further felony charges -- with numerous lawmakers denigrating a justice system they baselessly claim is biased against conservatives.
The party's House members face an uphill battle to defend the lower chamber from a Democratic takeover in November's elections.
Senate Republicans have a more favorable map, and are confident of flipping their 49-51 minority in the upper chamber.
Several centrist senators said they would not be showing up on Thursday, although Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has not spoken to Trump since berating him from the Senate floor over the 2021 insurrection, has said he will attend.
