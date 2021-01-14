Trump in White House Statement Urges 'No Violence' Amid Calls for Fresh Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump in a statement released by the White House on Wednesday called on his supporters to refrain from participating in violent riots amid fresh calls for demonstrations against President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

On Monday, Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington, DC ahead of Biden's inauguration, planned for January 20, after the FBI warned that armed protests might occur in the US capital and state capitals.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind," Trump said in the statement. "That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on all Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers."