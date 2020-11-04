Trump Increases Lead Over Biden 4% in Battleground Texas With 73% of Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has increased his lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the battleground state of Texas by 4 percentage points with 73 percent of votes counted, early results from Fox news showed.

Trump leads Biden 51.4 - 47.3 percent in Texas.

Texas with its massive 38 electoral votes is a traditional Republican stronghold, but growing urban populations and communities of color make it an increasingly contested territory. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state by about 9 percentage points, a narrower lead compared to Mitt Romney's performance in 2012. It was followed by major Democratic gains during 2018 mid-term election. In some polls Trump outpaced Biden by less than a margin of error, which together with high early voting rates invites speculations that the state may sensationally flip blue this time.