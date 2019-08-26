Trump, India Prime Minister Seek to 'Greatly Increase' Bilateral Trade - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ways to significantly expand trade between the United States and India during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, the White House said in a readout of the meeting on Monday

"The two leaders discussed ways to broaden their strategic partnership and greatly increase trade between the United States and India," the readout said.

Trump also urged dialogue between India and Pakistan to reduce tensions over Kashmir and acknowledged India's role as a critical US partner in Afghanistan, the readout added.

Earlier this year, Trump terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), a US trade program that allows duty-free entry for thousands of products from developing nations. Trump cited India's failure to promise that US firms would have equitable access to Indian markets.