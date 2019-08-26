UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, India Prime Minister Seek To 'Greatly Increase' Bilateral Trade - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Trump, India Prime Minister Seek to 'Greatly Increase' Bilateral Trade - White House

US President Donald Trump and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ways to significantly expand trade between the United States and India during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, the White House said in a readout of the meeting on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ways to significantly expand trade between the United States and India during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, the White House said in a readout of the meeting on Monday.

"The two leaders discussed ways to broaden their strategic partnership and greatly increase trade between the United States and India," the readout said.

Trump also urged dialogue between India and Pakistan to reduce tensions over Kashmir and acknowledged India's role as a critical US partner in Afghanistan, the readout added.

Earlier this year, Trump terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), a US trade program that allows duty-free entry for thousands of products from developing nations. Trump cited India's failure to promise that US firms would have equitable access to Indian markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister White House Narendra Modi France Trump United States Market From

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in GCC Meteorology and Climate ..

12 minutes ago

Trump Says US-China Trade Talks Back on Track Afte ..

4 minutes ago

Over 46,000 Pakistani pilgrims return home from Ha ..

4 minutes ago

DG Rescue returns home after visiting emergency se ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board facilitation center re ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese shares close lower Monday

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.