Trump Indicted For Alleged Role In Efforts To Overturn 2020 US Election - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump was indicted on charges linked to the alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election, ABC news reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The charges come as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into the alleged efforts and marks the third time Trump has been indicted on criminal charges, the report said on Tuesday.

