Trump Indictment To Set Precedent For Law Manipulation For Political Purposes - US Senator

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Trump Indictment to Set Precedent for Law Manipulation for Political Purposes - US Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Indictment of former US President Donald Trump will create a precedent, which will make manipulation of law for political purposes a "new normal" in the United States, US Senator Marco Rubio said.

"Today is a bad day for all of us. Today American politics crosses the line that it is never going to come back from ... Today we set the new normal that if you really want to take someone down, nothing should stop you. You should be able to manipulate the law anyway you want to charge someone ... It will permanently change politics in America forever," Rubio said in a video published on Twitter on Tuesday.

Charges brought against the former US president are "absurd," and people in the United States will regret the day of Trump's indictment regardless of whether they like him or not, Rubio added.

On Tuesday, Trump made his first initial appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment.

